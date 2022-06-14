Watch
2 armed robberies, shots fired at car, reported in central Towson last week

Posted at 4:14 PM, Jun 14, 2022
TOWSON, Md. — Just days after a shootout left an officer hurt and a suspect dead at a Towson apartment building for seniors, three other violent incidents were reported in central Towson.

According to police reports, last week was a violent one for the county seat.

It started late Saturday night, with the shootout at the Virginia Towers building on Virginia Avenue; a woman was also found shot inside an apartment during that incident. (County police haven't given more details yet about the circumstances of that shooting.)

On Wednesday, an armed robbery was reported in the middle of the afternoon on Lambourne Road near York Road.

Two victims said an armed suspect demanded money from them while they were walking down the street at 2:50 p.m. June 8.

The suspect stole cash from them. (Someone was shot in a robbery at the Towson Promenade apartments in that same area just three weeks earlier.)

On June 9, another armed robbery was reported on Virginia Avenue, closer to the Towsontown Boulevard intersection.

Police said an unknown suspect held a knife to someone's throat, while demanding money from another victim. The suspect ultimately wasn't able to steal anything and drove away.

And, on June 11, a shot was fired at an occupied vehicle on Goucher Boulevard at Lasalle Road.

It happened at 6:45 a.m. Police said one round was fired and hit the vehicle, but no injuries were reported.

