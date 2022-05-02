Watch
Shooting of 19-year-old by Baltimore County Police officers in Dundalk justified, Grand Jury decides

Police said teen attempted to ram officers with car while trying to make arrests
Posted at 3:53 PM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 16:02:16-04

DUNDALK, Md — Last month's officer-involved shooting in Dundalk was justified, the Grand Jury decided.

The officers who shot a 19-year-old who attempted to ram them with a car will not be charged.

On April 14, while attempting to arrest two suspects from a 2021 murder case, Baltimore County Police officers shot a person who tried ramming them with a car in the area of Maryland Avenue and Avon Beach Road in Dundalk.

Police said the two suspects were standing outside around 1 p.m. when officers arrived. Officers said the driver of an Infinity then attempted to ram police patrol cars, and that's when officers fired shots and injured the person, according to police.

Family of the driver said he was shot multiple times, and he wasn't even one of the suspects police were after.

Baltimore County Police said Det. G. Depew (16-year veteran); Det. R. Johnson (33 years of service); Det. B. Lange (15 years of service); and Det. J. Trenary (15 years of service) all fired their guns at a suspect police said attempted to ram them with a car.

