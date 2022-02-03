Watch
18-year-old accused of murdering husband of BPD Lieutenant, also arrested in connection to armed robbery

Posted at 8:21 PM, Feb 02, 2022
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The 18-year-old accused of murdering the husband of a Baltimore Police Lieutenant was also arrested in connection to an armed robbery in early January.

Baltimore County police arrested Sahiou Kargbo on January 26, following an armed robbery on January 6 in the 3000 block of E. Joppa Road.

According to police, at around 5:40 p.m., the teen was accused of entering the location armed with a handgun and demanding money.

After gathering evidence, detectives were able to identify the teen as a suspect. During his arrest, investigators located two firearms; a Glock 43x 9mm semi-automatic loaded handgun with a 50 round drum magazine and a Jennings Bryco 59 9mm semi-automatic handgun which was unloaded.

Kargbo has been charged with armed robbery, robbery, first-degree assault, theft, as well as firearm charges in Baltimore County. Kargbo remains held in Baltimore City in reference to the murder of James Blue.

