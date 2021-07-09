Bel Air teen stabbed to death Thursday morning; suspect arrested and charged with murder

BEL AIR, Md. — Harford County Sheriff's Office have arrested and charged the man responsible for the murder of Christopher Kerfoot.

On Thursday, at 5:00 a.m., deputies were called to the 1200 block of Athens Court in Bel Air for the report of a stabbing.

Upon their arrival, deputies located 17-year-old Christopher Kerfoot, of Bel Air, in his residence suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body.

Despite immediate life-saving efforts by deputies and emergency medical personnel, Kerfoot succumbed to his injuries and was declared dead shortly after their arrival.

After conducting interviews and examining physical and digital evidence, detectives identified Frank George Hudson, III, of Aberdeen, as the suspect.

At about 5:05 p.m., Thursday night, a search and seizure warrant was executed on Hudson’s home in Aberdeen and he was taken into custody.

The initial investigation indicates that Hudson and Kerfoot knew each other and that a meeting was arranged between the two in the 1200 block of Agora Drive. At some point during the meeting, there was a struggle and Hudson produced a knife and stabbed Kerfoot multiple times.

After his arrest, Hudson was transported to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and interviewed. Following the interview, he was charged by sheriff’s office detectives with 2nd degree murder and transported to the Harford County Detention Center, where he is being held on no bond.

Anyone with information about this crime, or who may have video of the incident, is asked to call Detective Pilachowski, with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, at 410-836-5437.

Those who wish to remain anonymous, may report their information through Metro Crime Stoppers Tipline at 1-866-7Lockup