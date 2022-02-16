17-year-old recovering after being shot in the chest

BALTIMORE — Another teenager is now recovering with serious injuries after being shot in the chest.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening on North Broadway not far from East North Ave.

This week alone there have been multiple teenagers hurt or killed by gun violence and neighbors in the area where Tuesday’s shooting happened said, they believe in order to stop this type of violence it’s going to start with what they’re learning at home.

“My prayers go out to the young man’s family of course. This is beyond all of us right now, it was never meant to be this way,”.

Last year in 2021 almost 70 teens under the age of 17 were victims of gun violence, 18 of them were murdered.

Tuesday near the corner of North Broadway and East Lafayette Avenue it was a similar story where a 17-year-old was shot in the chest.

One neighbor told WMAR her kids heard the gun shots and she saw the aftermath of teen being shot when he was laying in the ground. She said it was horrible to witness but more importantly she saw the community rush to his rescue.

“There’s so much numbness to reality of the life that we walk through today. When the boy got hurt, so many people came out here people was not going away. They wanted to make sure that he was either all right or what was going on was his family okay,” she said.

That 17-year-old did survive but is now facing serious injuries after being shot in the chest. Wednesday detectives were seen investigating in the area. However, that mom thinks it’s going to more than just help from police, but for families being hands on with their children in order to change these issues of gun violence in the community.

“One thing we can do right now is maybe have some more open conversations with our children. Families that know that people are being reckless or stuff like that it is your responsibility to say something. I’m not letting that slide parents cannot let the kids slide when they not behaving and their manners and everything it’s not adding up,” she said.

Because in order for communities to change people must first be the change they wish to see.

“We all know you know no one wants to see no one’s son no one’s daughter hurt or nothing like that, but there are people who do and they have an agenda and a reason behind it that we’re not going to understand," the mom continued. "My answer is it’s always going to be about families, everything come from home first. In order for my children to understand how to do anything out here I have to show them I have to be an example the prime. Accountability is a must and parents have to be accountable for their children."

So far this year, four teens under age 17 have died by homicide, and eight have been involved in non-fatal shootings.

Police have not identified that 17-year-old who was shot on Tuesday but at last check he was still in the hospital recovering with serious injuries