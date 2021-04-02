Police: Carjacking victim run over, killed by group of juveniles Friday morning in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A man has died after being assaulted and carjacked by a group of juveniles Friday morning in Southeast Baltimore.

Just after 5 am an officer happened to be patrolling in the 100 block of N. Conkling Street, when he noticed three suspects beating a man while trying to steal his car.

Police say the suspects ran the victim over with his own car, before fleeing and leading officers on a chase.

All three suspects eventually bailed out of the vehicle in the 100 block of N. Clinton Street.

Police were able to arrest the 16-year-old driver, but the other two got away and remain on the loose.

The victim later died at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Police have not yet released his name.

Shortly after news of the incident was released, the Fraternal Order of Police issued a statement criticizing department leadership and warning Baltimore residents to be aware of their surroundings.