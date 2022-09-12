11-year-old charged with setting "massive" fire at Carroll County Dollar General

HAMPSTEAD, Md. — An 11-year-old boy is charged with arson for allegedly setting a fire that destroyed a Dollar General in Carroll County earlier this month.
The Maryland State Fire Marshal's office said the "massive" two-alarm fire at the Hampstead Dollar General, on South Main Street, took more than an hour to control.
Fire crews were called to the blaze just after 5 p.m. Sept. 3. More than 100 firefighters ultimately responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.
The Fire Marshal's office had previously been seeking two possible witnesses, believed to be a mother and son.
The Fire Marshal's office announced today that the boy, who won't be identified because of his age, is being charged as a juvenile with first-degree arson.
State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci said in a statement:
"I would again like to thank the residents of Carroll County for their support since this devastating fire... I'd also like to express our gratitude for the assistance of the Hampstead Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives."