11-year-old charged with setting "massive" fire at Carroll County Dollar General

HAMPSTEAD, Md. — An 11-year-old boy is charged with arson for allegedly setting a fire that destroyed a Dollar General in Carroll County earlier this month.

The Maryland State Fire Marshal's office said the "massive" two-alarm fire at the Hampstead Dollar General, on South Main Street, took more than an hour to control.

Fire crews were called to the blaze just after 5 p.m. Sept. 3. More than 100 firefighters ultimately responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

The Fire Marshal's office had previously been seeking two possible witnesses, believed to be a mother and son.

The Fire Marshal's office announced today that the boy, who won't be identified because of his age, is being charged as a juvenile with first-degree arson.

State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci said in a statement: