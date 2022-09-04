Witnesses sought in fire that severely damaged a Dollar General store in Carroll County

HAMPSTEAD, Md. — A Dollar General in Carroll County was severely damaged in a fire on Saturday night. This happened at 5 p.m. at the location on South Main Street in Hampstead.

The fire was so big that firefighters from Carroll, Baltimore and York counties were on the scene and it took more than an hour to get it under control.

According to the Hampstead Volunteer Fire Department one firefighter was evaluated on scene for an injury but was not taken to the hospital. No other injuries were reported. It caused $2.5 million worth of damage to the store.

Now investigators are looking for two witnesses who may have seen something before the fire was discovered. The State Fire Marshal's office believes they are a mother and son. They showed up to the store just before 5 p.m. in a dark, possibly green, early model GMC safari van.

Courtesy: Office of the State Fire Marshal

Investigators would like to talk to them about what they may have seen before the fire started.

Anyone who can identify the pair is asked to contact the Hampstead Police Department or the Office of the State Fire Marshal at 410-386-3050.