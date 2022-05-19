10 Miler is back in Baltimore

BALTIMORE — It is a return to normalcy for one of our area's favorite running events.

On June 4 runners from all over the region will reconvene at Druid Hill Park and the Maryland Zoo for the return of the Baltimore 10 Miler.

For the first time since pre-pandemic the 10 Miler is fully back and returning to its annual home at the zoo. Thousands of participants will once again make the trek from the zoo to Lake Montebello and back. Then they'll celebrate with the post-race party on the lawn complete with food, drink and live music.

The 2020 10 Miler was canceled because of COVID-19 and last year’s was moved to Hunt Valley.

Like every year the race benefits a handful of local charities, including the Signal 13 Foundation.

"For the Signal 13 Foundation we’ve come up with an awesome promotion," said Baltimore 10 Miler director Lee Corrigan. "It’s called the 'charity chaser' and this year we have recruited Meaghan Murray, who is an outstanding runner. This isn’t a joke. She might win the thing. What she does is she starts dead last and for every person that she passes we will donate a dollar to the Signal 13 Foundation. It’s our way of giving back to the Baltimore Police Department."

The Signal 13 Foundation aims to provide financial help to Baltimore City Police Department personnel, both civilian and sworn, who unexpectedly suffer extreme personal emergencies.

For more information on the race and how to sign up just visit baltimore10miler.com.

WMAR is a proud sponsor of the Baltimore 10 Miler.