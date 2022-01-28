$30,000 reward offered for info that leads to identification of person of interest in the fatal Stricker Street fire

BALTIMORE — ATF Baltimore, Mayor Brandon Scott and County Executive Johnny Olszewski are offering a combined $30,000 reward for info that leads to the identification of a person of interest in the fatal fire on South Stricker Street where three firefighters died in the line of duty.

Mayor Scott and County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced shortly after the ATF reward of $10,000 was announced that they will be matching the reward.

We are looking for information on an individual who may be connected to the fire at 205 South Stricker Street. I am matching the reward offered by @ATFBaltimore, so that we can bring justice to the families of the fearless men and women of @baltimorefire that we lost this week. https://t.co/c8uJwOXPZS — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) January 28, 2022

In solidarity with our regional partners @MayorBMScott and @BaltimoreFire, Baltimore County is matching this $10,000 reward in support of efforts to swiftly bring the perpetrators of this act to justice. https://t.co/SzeeIAOMIo — County Executive Johnny Olszewski (@BaltCoExec) January 28, 2022

At around 6 a.m. on Monday, Baltimore Fire responded to a two-alarm fire. After a partial building collapse occurred, six firefighters became trapped inside the vacant home. Two firefighters were extracted with minor injuries, one firefighter was critically injured and transported to the hospital, and three firefighters were killed.

Three days after being placed on life support, Baltimore City firefighter John McMaster made a miraculous recovery and is now out of the hospital.

“The individual we are seeking to identify may have important information that could aid in this investigation,” said ATF Baltimore Acting Special Agent in Charge L.C. Cheeks, Jr. “We ask that anyone who knows the identity of this person come forward so Special Agents and investigators can continue efforts to find the cause of this tragic fire. The brave men and women of the Baltimore City Fire Department are always ready to respond when the people of Baltimore need them. Now it is our time to be there when they need us.”

Anyone with information about this person of interest or about the case in general can contact ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS (888-283-8477) or ATFtips@atf.gov.