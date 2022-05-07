$10,000 REWARD: information regarding the shooting death of Zavian Hagins

COLUMBIA, Md. — Howard County Police have increased the reward money to $10,000 for information regarding the shooting death of 21-year-old Zavian Hagins Friday.
Back in January, just before midnight, Hagins was found critically injured on a footpath in the 5200 block of Eliots Oak in Columbia. He was pronounced on January 21.
Police believe the shooting wasn’t random.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-313-STOP or email HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.
