$1.5K in stolen Old Navy clothing leads to police chase, shooting in White Marsh

WHITE MARSH, Md. — We are learning more about what led up to a police chase that ended in gunfire over the weekend in White Marsh.

It all started when two women, identified as Alicia Page, 30, and Kelly Michelle Anthony, 31, were caught trying to leave an Old Navy store with more than $1,500 worth of stolen merchandise.

Baltimore County Police officer Riche happened to be working a secondary security job on the Avenue that night.

He was notified of the theft going on and set up with other guards outside the Old Navy, in hopes of stopping the two suspects as they left the store.

When they finally did make their way outside, Riche approached the women and tried getting the bag of stolen clothes back.

However, the ladies refused prompting a struggle to take place.

Both made it back to a car that was parked out front, with clothes still in hand. Despite efforts to remove Page from the driver's seat, she took off, dragging and striking Riche in the process.

Riche was left with torn uniform pants and bloody knees in the parking lot, as Page and Anthony sped off. He was treated at the hospital and later released.

A short time later, police spotted the two driving and surrounded their vehicle at Philadelphia Road and Hamilton Avenue.

Both women ignored orders to exit the car.

One officer was able to pull Anthony from the front passenger seat and place her under arrest, but Page still would not get out.

Court charging documents allege that she began accelerating and ramming an occupied car in front of her and a marked police car behind her multiple times, in an attempt to flee. The driver inside the non-involved car suffered a neck injury.

Eventually Page was able to get away again, but not before police say she drove towards them, forcing one officer to fire his gun.

Police pursued her all the way into Baltimore City at speeds reaching up to 100 mph.

Page finally stopped at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Up until that point, it was unclear if she'd been struck by police gunfire.

Turns out she was hit in the left leg. Officers rushed Page into the hospital for treatment. She's since been charged with attempted first degree murder, assault, theft, and various traffic violations, including driving without a license. Kelly meanwhile also faces assault and theft charges.