Maryland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce offers networking, resources to business owners

According to 2021 data from the Small Business Administration, Hispanic-owned businesses make up 8.1% of all small businesses in Maryland.

One resource available to those business owners is the Maryland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber started in 1986 with just a few members, according to Gigi Guzman, one of the founders of the chamber. She says today, they are close to 1,000 members.

"We like to say we turn contacts into contracts," said Guzman. "It’s very important to participate and be there to make contacts so that people think of you when they need something."

Guzman said the chamber holds in-person and virtual networking events as well as Business, Advocacy and Mentorship (BAM!) meetings. They offer seminars, workshops, business training, contacts to legal resources and even scholarships to students.

"We have a platform that people can use to launch their businesses and to sustain the growth of that business. That way, we can bring to Maryland’s economy the best that we can offer," Guzman said.

To learn more information about the Maryland Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and see upcoming events, click here.

