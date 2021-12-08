Hidden Treasures: Searching for the owner of a Purple Heart

The state of Maryland holds billions of dollars worth of unclaimed property, and the state is required, by law, to try and get all of it back to its rightful owners.

Every Thursday, on Good Morning Maryland, Christian Schaffer will highlight a "Hidden Treasure".

First up... a Purple Heart.

The Purple Heart is awarded to a member of the US Military who is wounded or killed in service.

State records show that, at some point, this metal belonged to or was associated with someone named Deborah Campbell Jackson.

If you want to see if anything of yours is unclaimed, or if you know who that Purple Heart might belong to click here.

