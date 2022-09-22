Maryland expands Monkeypox vaccine eligibility

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's Department of Health has expanded who may be eligible for a Monkeypox vaccine.

Previously, the vaccine was only recommended for those who had potentially been exposed to the virus over the past two weeks.

Now, the department says "anyone of any sexual orientation or gender identity who has had multiple or unknown sexual partners in the past two weeks, including those considered higher risk," can receive a vaccine.

Those at higher risk include gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, and immunocompromised individuals, or anyone of any sexual orientation or gender identity who are aware that one or more of their sexual partners from the past two weeks has been exposed to Monkeypox.

Monkeypox is usually transmitted through very close or intimate contact, and its symptoms include fever, rash, and flu like illness.

As of September 16, there have been 609 positive cases in Maryland.

Vaccines remain in limited supply. The state has received 14,539 vials from the federal government and has administered more than 5,248 doses. Another 2,800 people are already pre-registered to get vaccinated.

Those interested in getting a vaccine, can register here.

