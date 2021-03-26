Health warning issued for several cheese brands in Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Department of Health is warning against eating cheeses under the brand names La Cieba, La Colonia, and Selectos Latinos, due to potential Staphylococcus aureus (Staph) and E.coli bacteria contamination.

Below are the items under the new health warning.

Officials recommend throwing these products away.

If you already consumed them, watch for symptoms such as stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, or fever.

Contact your healthcare provider if you experience such symptoms.

The Health Department describes Staph food poisoning as "a gastrointestinal illness caused by eating foods contaminated with toxins produced by the bacterium Staphylococcus aureus."

E. coli is described as "bacteria found in the environment, foods and intestines of people and animals." Although most strains of E. coli are harmless, others can make you sick.

