Health insurance rates rise by 6.6% for Maryland residents enrolled in Affordable Care Act

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Starting January 1 health insurance premiums in Maryland will rise for those enrolled in the Affordable Care Act, also known as ObamaCare.

The rates for those individual plans will increase by an average of 6.6 percent in 2023.

Insurance carriers originally requested for the rates to increase by 11 percent.

The price hike is primarily due to the current inflation rate which is averaging 8.3 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“The 2023 rate changes are tied to increasing claim costs and projections as to what those costs are likely to be in 2023, given claim cost trends," said State Insurance Commissioner Kathleen A. Birrane. "Inflation, increased unit costs for services, increased utilization, and the on-going uncertainty of COVID-related costs, are all significant factors influencing rates."

Under the individual Non-Medigap Market Silver Plan, the average 40-year-old in Baltimore will see their premium rise anywhere from $7 to $60, depending on which insurer and network type (HMO or PPO) they have.

Maryland Insurance Administration

For those individuals with a Gold Plan, insurance rates will cost 40 cents to $64 more, again depending on which insurer and network type (HMO or PPO).

Maryland Insurance Administration

In all, about 232,000 Maryland residents are expected to be impacted by the increased individual rates.

As for those insured under Small Group Markets, they will experience an average rate hike of 7.6 percent.

Most subscribing to the Silver Plan can expect higher prices ranging between $25 and $57. Only those with PPO plans under Aetna and CareFirst GHMSI/CFMI will see their rates go down by $56 and $15 respectively.

Maryland Insurance Administration

All Small Group's under the Gold Plan will pay $2 to $51 more per month, with exception to those under a PPO from CareFirst GHMSI/CFMI.

Maryland Insurance Administration

About 248,000 Maryland residents will be affected by the increased small group rates.

Finally, there is dental. Those rates are also going up by an average of 4.4 percent.