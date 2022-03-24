FDA releases report on baby formula recall

BALTIMORE — The FDA released its inspection findings after a major baby formula recall.

The report says that Abbott Nutrition did not thoroughly clean surfaces at its Michigan plant where the formula was made.

Abbott recalled several lots of similac, alimentum, and elecare baby formula in February.

The recalled formula has been linked to serious infections in five infants, two of whom died.

On its company website, Abbott says they are reviewing the FDA's findings.

An internal investigation by Abbott Nutrition concluded that the bacteria found in the formula likely entered the building through contractors who walked on the roof and failed to clean their shoes.