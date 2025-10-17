Breast cancer facts, risks & prevention: Expert Q&A with Dr. Cynthia Drogula

Breast Cancer Q&A With Dr. Cynthia L. Drogula Director, Aiello Breast Center at University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center and Assistant Professor of Surgery, University of Maryland School of Medicine

Breast cancer remains one of the most common cancers affecting women, but prevention, early detection, and lifestyle changes can make a significant difference.

Dr. Cynthia L. Drogula shares expert insights on risk factors, symptoms, screening guidelines, and ways to lower your risk — empowering women to take charge of their breast health.

Risk Factors & Changing Trends

Q: What are the biggest risk factors for breast cancer in women today?

A: The biggest breast cancer risk today for women is due to their modern lifestyle. Sedentary behavior, obesity, and the consumption of processed foods all contribute to the issue. Women are also having fewer children, delaying their first childbirth, and many workplaces make breastfeeding difficult, which are all contributing factors.

Q: Are younger women seeing higher rates of breast cancer, and if so, why?

A: We are seeing many cancers in patients at an earlier age, not just breast. There has been a tremendous age shift downwards, and it is not unusual in my practice to see women in their 30s and even 20s with breast cancer.

Franka Bruns/AP FILE - In this Thursday, April 16, 2007 file photo, X-ray technician Martina Rosenow, right, and assistant medical technician Marianne Warnholz, demonstrate the mammogram screening program in Berlin. New research from the American Cancer Society shows that breast cancer is now the most diagnosed cancer in the world. (AP Photo/Franka Bruns, File)

Q: Does breast cancer look different in younger vs. older women?

A: Young women who are too young to meet screening mammography guidelines should promptly report any changes in breast texture, lumps, or nipple discharge to their clinical provider. Younger women, particularly younger African American women, may develop more aggressive types of breast cancer.

Screening & Detection

Q: When should women start mammograms, and how often?

A: Age 40 for women at average risk, annually or as recommended by their provider.

Q: How common are callbacks after a mammogram?

A: Young women are more likely to have dense breast tissue, so being called back for additional imaging is not uncommon. Breast MRI has the ability to see through dense breast tissue better and may be recommended. Yearly clinical breast exams can be done in a primary care practice or by a GYN.

Damian Dovarganes / AP A radiologist uses a magnifying glass to check mammograms for breast cancer in Los Angeles, May 6, 2010.

Q: What symptoms should women under 40 never ignore?

A: It is important to know what is normal for you so that you can detect changes.

Be on the lookout for:



New lump or thickened area in the breast

Dimpling or puckering of skin

Nipple discharge (especially bloody or clear)

Changes in texture or shape

Prevention & Lifestyle

WMAR

Q: Any myths you want to debunk?

A: Most women diagnosed with breast cancer have no family history. Only 5–10% of cases are hereditary.

Lifestyle choices play a bigger role than genetics.

Looking Ahead

Q: One message for women about breast health?

A: New screening tools and better treatments continue to improve the outlook for women with breast cancer, but preventing breast cancer from ever occurring in the first place is the best place to be. Women are their own best advocates. Do not be afraid to bring any breast concerns to your provider. It's not bothering us.

Quick Facts: Breast Cancer & You

1 in 8 U.S. women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime

40 years old — recommended starting age for mammograms

5–10% of breast cancers are hereditary

Early detection dramatically improves survival rates

Key Takeaway: You have more control over your breast cancer risk than you might think. A healthy lifestyle combined with vigilance and timely screenings saves lives.