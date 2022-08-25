Maryland State Fair kicks off it's new operating schedule of three, four-day weekend events

TIMMONIUM, Md. — Food, farm animals, and fun can only mean one thing, that the Maryland State Fair is back!

The fair is back with a lot of the old favorite activities but there are several new things to do as well.

The Maryland State Fair kicks off Thursday night at five o'clock.

This year’s operating schedule is new in that the fair won't run all week long but three, four-day weekends in a row.

Whatever attracts people to come out to the fair, its main purpose is to showcase the state's agricultural roots.

The Maryland State Fair midway is all set and ready to go for opening day.

Maryland State Fair assistant general manager David Gordon said “the midway is back in full force. We had it spaced out so there’s more rides for people, to ride. We actually have new foods coming to our food pavilion. There’s a new pickled pizza that’s going to be unveiled this year and different things for people to try. And then, we have our full slate of animal shows and three exciting national concerts to share with people.”

Judging already has started on what farmers hope will be their prize-winning produce and plants. There's more to the state fair besides fried food, games, and rides.

Several four-legged friends are here to make an appearance as well. Gordon explained why fairgoers will have more weekends this year to enjoy seeing furry creatures like these.

“With several county school systems going back earlier and earlier, we don’t want kids to have to pick between whether they attend school or come to show their animals. So, the extra weekends give us more time for kids to be in the ring when they’re not in school to be able to exhibit their projects,” Gordon said.

Starting Thursday, August 25th, fairgoers will have their pick of three, four-day weekends to explore what the Maryland State Fair has to offer.

Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors over age 62, $5 for children age 6 to 11, while kids 5 and under get in free.

There are a few other things that are free as well.

“If you like thoroughbred horse racing, we have that for seven days, and all of that is free. You can sit in the grandstand and watch all of the races. We have free musical acts on our park stage every night that you can enjoy. The different entertainers, pig races, the lumberjack show, all of that is free throughout the day, too,” Gordon said.

Despite carrying the name “Maryland state Fair,” the fair isn't paid for by the state, rather the Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society. Also, despite being a non-profit organization, the fair means big business for Baltimore County.

"During the week of the fair, many hotels are filled, restaurants are doing great business. Of course what we generate here at the fair goes back into the economy as well. So, it’s probably one of the largest events which happens in the state of Maryland because we welcome over a half-million people every year,” Gordon said.

Gordon is anxious to welcome them back.

“We’ve had kind of two weird years previous to this, and we’re just excited to welcome everybody back to the 141st full, open, ready to go fair. We just want to welcome all the people in the area to have a great time out here,” Gordon said.

The final fair weekend starts Thursday, September 8th and ends with concerts by rapper Nelly on the 9th, two country artists, Niko Moon & Lauren Alaina on the 10th, and the rock group Styx on the 11th.

Fairgoers can listen for free inside the fairgrounds but if you want to see any of those acts up close and in person, concertgoers will have to buy separate tickets for those shows. Click HERE to purchase concert tickets.

For general information about Maryland State Fair hours, events, and more, click HERE.

