Mother deer safely reunited with baby after being pulled from Randallstown storm drain

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — A mother and her baby are safely reunited, thanks to Baltimore County firefighters.

This particular rescue mission was quite unusual.

A fawn deer got stuck in a Randallstown storm drain.

Despite the animal being timid, this story ends happily!

"After some patience, creativity, and a little teamwork, Fire Apparatus Driver/Operator Nickoles was able to safely reach in and free the fawn," Baltimore County Fire wrote on Facebook.

While the department was able to share a quick snapshot of Nickoles holding the furry fella, it soon scampered off with mom who was reportedly keeping an eye on things from a distance.

"Mom and baby took off together so quickly that crews didn't even have time to get a photo," the department's post reads. "Just another reminder that not every rescue involves people - and we're happy this one had a great ending!"

