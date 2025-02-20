More than a hospital room: Casey Cares gives critically ill children the chance to just be a kid

COLUMBIA, Md. — When the Casey Cares Foundation started in 2000, they were helping just 5 families. 25 year's later, that number has now grown to well over 5,000 families and more than 470,000 program participants.

“We provide a break from hospitalizations, provide a break from painful treatments, to just be a family and to create some positive memories during their journey,” said Erin Ritter, Deputy Director of the Casey Cares Foundation.

Winter Hammer and her parents help roll pajamas to send to critically ill children. It’s packed with a movie, popcorn and candy—bringing some normalcy to kids who have been stuck in the hospital.

This time, Winter is volunteering, but she’s also been on the other end— a child in the hospital receiving her own set of pajamas from the Casey Cares Foundation.



Life experience motivates Casey Cares volunteer to help sick children

"Winter's first surgery was at two weeks old,” her mom Susie Hammer said.

Winter was born with a congenital heart defect. One of her valves wasn’t fully formed, blocking the blood from flowing to her heart properly.

"They were working on her heart, which they said was the size of an almond at that stage," said Hammer.

At just 7 years old, Winter has already had three open-heart surgeries.

"She goes to Johns Hopkins monthly to her heart checked and make sure everything is okay.” said Hammer.

Winter will need a lifetime of care, but that doesn’t mean her life has to be the hospital.

"When a child is diagnosed with a critical illness, they get assigned a social worker or Child Life staff member, who will tell them about different sources of support. We are one of those sources,” said Ritter.

In the midst of taxing medical treatments, the non-profit offers tickets to baseball games, the zoo, aquariums, and more—all at no cost. The Columbia based non-profit has expanded its reach to over 8 states.

“Many families will tell us that financially, these activities were just out of reach. But then we also hear from families that it wasn't that they couldn't go to that baseball game, it's just when the tickets went on sale, they just didn't think to buy the tickets,” said Hammer.

Winter says it gives families permission to have fun again.

"Leukemia treatment is 3 year's long and that's if everything goes right. You can't just put your life and your kids life and their siblings life on pause for 3 year's. That is too long," said Ritter.

Winter has been to Disney on Ice, Paw Patrol Live, helping lift the weight of a heavy diagnosis.

"Scary overall, because it's the unknown. But they put us in touch with other families so we could hear their stories. We started to see that it’s not all doom and gloom and dark. There is light. There is hope,” said Sean Hammer, Winter’s dad.

The Casey Cares Foundation is holding their 25th anniversary gala this weekend. Proceeds go towards programming and supporting families.