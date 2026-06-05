Maryland Zoo set to debut pair of red pandas

BALTIMORE — Hope you're a fan of red pandas because they're coming to the Maryland Zoo.

After a year of construction, the zoo will unveil the new habitat on June 12.

Zoo officials say this is the zoo's first combination of a new habitat with a new animal species in more than 30 years.

“The new red panda habitat is a seismic improvement to the front of the Zoo,” said Maryland Zoo President & CEO, Kirby Fowler. “I can’t wait for guests to see these dynamic, charismatic animals in person.”

The two red pandas, a pair of females, will be visible to zoo visitors starting on Saturday, June 13.

The new red panda habitat is situated between the historic Round Cage and Round Stand in Main Valley.