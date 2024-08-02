Maryland Zoo reveals name of two-month old baby chimp

BALTIMORE — It's been just under two months since the Maryland Zoo celebrated the birth of a new baby chimp.

For all this time, the baby's remained nameless.

The Zoo held a fundraiser in which the public got to decide.

People could choose between three names; Astrid, Iris and Ivy.

On Friday the Zoo revealed the results.

Ivy it is!

Staff said baby Ivy is still being monitored around the clock over some prior health concerns.

In the coming months it's expected she'll be able to join the zoo's other three young chimps; Lola, Violet and Maisie.