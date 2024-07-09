Maryland Zoo's Rozi the chimpanzee becomes first time mother

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Zoo is celebrating a new addition to their family.

Rozi the chimpanzee gave birth on June 10, becoming a first time mother.

The baby joins the zoo's three other young chimps; Lola, Violet and Maisie, who were born in 2019 and 2020 respectively.

For now though, the baby is being cared for around the clock by zoo staff.

There was some concern about the lack of milk she was getting from Rozi, but her condition has since stabilized.

Still, the baby will need a bit of time before reuniting with her mother and the rest of the zoo's chimp troop.

Maryland Zoo

When that happens, the public will get to decide the baby's new name.

News of the birth is even more special considering chimps are endangered with only about 150,000 living in the wild.

