'King of Baltimore' champion makes history, reclaims crown

BALTIMORE — Some of Baltimore's elite dancers took the stage to find out who had what it takes to be the 10th 'King of Baltimore.'

Deven Cook a.k.a. King Devo took the crown after surviving one fast-paced battle after another.

Cook paid a visit to the WMAR-2 News studio as a guest on Good Morning Maryland and recapped what he called an "epic" night.

He talked about becoming only the second person to wear the King of Baltimore crown twice.

Cook also revealed what it was like going into battle in the final round with his good friend and former champion, Quincy "King Q" Mims.

"[It was] family, fun, enjoyment [and] greatness," he said. "This is going to be epic and always remembered as one of the best battles in King of Baltimore history."

Watch the full interview below.

Part 1: 'King of Baltimore' live on GMM