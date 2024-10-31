Kent Island finally has its own community skate park

STEVENSVILLE, Md. — Queen Anne's County residents finally have their own community skate park.

Construction got underway in mid-April and about six months later, Terrapin Skate Park was born.

The brainchild of two local students, Dylan Cannon and Violet Baudean, the 10,000 square-foot park is situated on Cockey Lane, behind Business Parkway in Stevensville.

It features quarter pipes, hubba ledges, bank ramps, an A-frame bank, manual pads, and skate bowl.

For their efforts in petitioning for the park, Cannon and Baudean were presented with custom skate decks at the official ribbon cutting earlier this month.

Meanwhile another avid skater, Christopher Jerpe, was honored with a bench overlooking the park in his memory.

Jerpe was killed in a 1993 car accident, but his friends and family wanted the park to be one of reflection.

There are still more improvements to come, including bathrooms and a set of bleachers donated by PRS Guitars.

Park construction was funded by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources Local Parks and Playgrounds Infrastructure Fund.