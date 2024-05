STEVENSVILLE, Md. — A brand new skate park is being built in Queen Anne's County.

Construction got underway in mid-April, and is expected to last up to 12 weeks, with weather pending.

The 10,000 square foot space will be located in Stevensville on Cockey Lane, behind Business Parkway.

Among the park's features will be a skate bowl, quarterpipes, and a variety of ramps, rails and ledges.