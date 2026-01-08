'I think it is my mom again': Rosedale woman wins $1 million Lottery prize on late mother's birthday

PIKESVILLE, Md. — We've got a happy update from a story we told you about on January 5.
Nearly one month ago, on December 8, a Rosedale woman named Karen L. stopped at a Pikesville 7-Eleven on Reisterstown Road to play the Maryland Lottery.
She decided to purchase a Holiday Raffle ticket.
The drawing wasn't held until January 2, which happened to be the birthday of Karen's late mother.
As luck would have it, she won a million bucks!
"I think it is my mom again. She is helping me with my retirement," a smiling Karen told Lottery officials.
Another cool fact is when Karen got her ticket scanned at the store, she recalls the clerk saying "It's you. I know it's you," predicting a big money winner.
Turns out the clerk was spot on!
"It still hasn't hit me yet," said Karen.
She now plans on using her new fortune on a new car and home renovations.
Congrats Karen!