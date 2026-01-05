Christmas Eve Miracle nets Eastern Shore nurse $2 million lottery scratch-off win

BALTIMORE — Three lucky Maryland Lottery players are entering the new year as millionaires.

Two of them may not know it yet.

The first winning ticket was sold nearly one month ago, on December 8, at a Pikesville 7-Eleven store located at 1801 Reisterstown Road.

This ticket was part of the Lottery's Holiday Raffle.

As of publishing, no one has come forward to claim the prize.

Next, we have a Christmas Eve miracle in Delmar, along Maryland's Eastern Shore.

A nurse there went to the Exxon at 8600 Ocean Highway to buy scratch-offs to gift to friends.

While she was at it, the mother of two decided to buy one for herself, which turned out to be worth $2 million.

“I took out my phone and scanned the ticket with the app," she told Lottery officials. "When I saw it was real, I just started shaking. I was in total shock.”

Another Exxon struck gold just days later, on January 4, when someone in Gaithersburg bought a $1 million winning Monopoly Properties ticket at the Lake Forest station at 448 North Frederick Avenue.

That too remains unclaimed as of January 5.

Winners are encouraged to sign the back of their ticket. Draw game tickets expire 182 days after the drawing date, while FAST PLAY tickets expire 182 days after purchase.