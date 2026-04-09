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Frederick County Sheriff's Office surprises child celebrating 5th birthday

FCSO
FCSO via Facebook
Javi with DFC Nelson and Sgt. Rohrer
FCSO
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FREDERICK, Md. — A real cool story out of Frederick.

Javi is apparently a huge law enforcement fan, so much that his fifth birthday party was police-themed.

Earlier this week Javi received the surprise of a lifetime.

Frederick County Sheriff's Sergeant Rohrer and Deputy First Class Nelson paid a special visit to Me Land for Javi's birthday celebration.

"When his grandfather reached out about his police-themed party, we couldn’t miss the chance to stop by and wish him a happy birthday in person," the Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook message.

Happy 5th Birthday, Javi, from all of us at WMAR-2 News!

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