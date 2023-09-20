Watch Now
Four lucky Ravens fans win 2023 season tickets , VIP stadium experience

(AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates his touchdown during the second half of NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Frank Victores)
Posted at 10:26 AM, Sep 20, 2023
BALTIMORE — Four lucky Ravens fans received a VIP experience at M&T Bank Stadium on Wednesday.

They are Virginia Townsend, of Ellicott City; Beverly Goering from Fulton; Nina Melvin from Cumberland; and Shari Hunt-Caldwell from Glen Burnie.

Each won 2023 Ravens season tickets and a $500 shopping spree at the team store.

All four fans were allowed to take a guest and received private transport to the stadium. Upon arrival they were welcomed by Ravens mascot Poe, cheerleaders and former player Obafemi Ayanbadejo.

The day was made possible by the Maryland Lottery's 2023 Ravens second-chance promotion.

In January the lottery will crown more winners, with the grand prize being20 years of season tickets.

