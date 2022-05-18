Dill Dinkers Pickleball coming to Columbia this fall

COLUMBIA, Md. — Dill Dinkers is coming to Columbia this fall.

It's Howard County's first indoor facility solely dedicated to pickleball, and will be located at 9179 Red Branch Road.

For Will Richards and his wife Denise pickleball started off as just a hobby, but it didn't take long for them to start thinking of it as a potential business venture.

“My wife and I were playing Pickleball in a converted horse arena in Pennsylvania that lacked heat and proper restrooms during the middle of the winter but, despite these deficiencies, the place was packed with participants,” Will Richards explained. “This amazed us and we wondered about the possibilities for a facility that included every modern comfort."

Once open, Dill Dinkers plans to offer co-ed, men's, women's and youth leagues and tournaments for various skill levels.

Private lessons and walk-in play will also be available.

The 15,000 square foot facility is expected to have six pickleball courts and host various food trucks throughout the week.

Over the past couple years, pickleball has become one of the nation's fastest growing sports in popularity.

“We have rekindled old relationships by playing pickleball and, after talking with a number people who are passionate about the sport, are confident that Dill Dinkers will be immediately embraced by the community," said Richards.

Currently there are less than 10,000 indoor pickleball facilities.