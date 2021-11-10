Cecil County School of Technology completes third “Habi-Tech” home

RISING SUN, Md. — After a year of construction, the Cecil County School of Technology completed its third “Habi-Tech” home.

It was transported Friday to its permanent location on Walnut Street in Rising Sun.

Completion of the home was delayed due to the impacts of COVID-19 that forced students away from in-person learning.

Students helped construct the home as part of a program that teaches home design and construction, including carpentry, plumbing, electrical, and HVAC.

Local dad, Anthony Jones was selected as the home buyer. He purchased it through a low-cost Habitat mortgage.

To be eligible, applicants have to prove a housing need, show an ability to make monthly mortgage payments, and partner in the future with Habitat Susquehanna.

Part of that involves taking money management and home maintenance classes.

“We live with my parents,” said Anthony on his homeownership application. “It’s nice for Nathyn to be close to his grandparents, but I feel we need a place of our own. He’s getting to the age where he wants his own space, but it’s hard to give that to him when this isn’t mine to give.”

