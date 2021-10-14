Harford Technical High School completes ninth “Habi-Tech” home

ABERDEEN, Md. — After two years of construction, Harford Technical High School completed its ninth “Habi-Tech” home.

It was transported Friday to its permanent location on Edmund Street in Aberdeen.

Completion of the home was delayed due to the impacts of COVID-19 that forced students away from in-person learning.

Eventually volunteers were allowed in the school to pickup where the students had left off.

When students returned, they prepared the house for transporting.

The school's helped construct homes since 2005, as part of a program that teaches students home design and construction, including carpentry, plumbing, electrical, and HVAC.

Local mother, Iesha Young was selected as the home buyer of this “Habi-Tech” house. She purchased the home through a low-cost Habitat mortgage.

To be eligible, applicants have to prove a housing need, show an ability to make monthly mortgage payments, and partner in the future with Habitat Susquehanna.

Part of that involves taking money management and home maintenance classes.

“This is a beautiful blessing for me and my daughter,” said Young.

If you're interested in volunteering with Habitat Susquehanna, email jlanigan@habitatsusq.org.