Cat reunited with owner after being rescued from storm drain in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Md. — A disabled cat is reunited with its owner after Howard County Police helped rescue him from a storm drain.

Korbi the cat got spooked last Saturday causing him to become trapped in Columbia.

Officers Rafeh Shams, Daniel Davis, and Bradley Sheahin answered the call.

Shams jumped in first to make the save, but that scared Korbi into an area of the drain no one could get to.

Together, officers and neighbors coaxed Korbi back into an area where they could see him.

Korbi's owner then made her way down the drain, and thankfully was able to pull her friend out of harm's way.

Police shared part of an email from Korbi's owner, thanking officers for their assistance.

"This situation would not have had a happy ending for Korbi or for me had those officers not come to help. I’m certain of that."

The department says these officers are part of the same squad that helped rescue a kitten from a car engine on June 1.

