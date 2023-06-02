Video shows Howard County Police rescuing kitten stuck in car engine

COLUMBIA, Md. — A kitten was crossing Route 29 in Howard County Thursday when somehow it got stuck in a car engine.

Police were called to help out.

Footage of the entire rescue was captured on officer Chang Lee's body-worn camera.

Don't worry, things do end on a positive note.

If you listen real closely, someone in the video asks "can we keep him?"

So you're driving on Route 29 and a kitten runs across the road and somehow gets stuck in your engine... pic.twitter.com/grGNmWTIOv — Howard County Police Department (@HCPDNews) June 2, 2023

The meowing kitten was safely taken to Howard County's Animal Control and Adoption Center.

The video closes with officer Chang saying "I've never been on a call like this, what in the world?"