Video shows Howard County Police rescuing kitten stuck in car engine

A kitten was crossing Route 29 in Howard County Thursday when somehow it got stuck in a car engine.
Posted at 3:40 PM, Jun 02, 2023
COLUMBIA, Md. — A kitten was crossing Route 29 in Howard County Thursday when somehow it got stuck in a car engine.

Police were called to help out.

Footage of the entire rescue was captured on officer Chang Lee's body-worn camera.

Don't worry, things do end on a positive note.

If you listen real closely, someone in the video asks "can we keep him?"

The meowing kitten was safely taken to Howard County's Animal Control and Adoption Center.

The video closes with officer Chang saying "I've never been on a call like this, what in the world?"

