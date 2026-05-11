Bus driver plans to buy mother new home after winning $5 million Maryland Lottery prize

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — One man recently scratched off a $5 million Maryland Lottery ticket.
School bus driver Maurice Williams was recently heading to work when he stopped by a Hyattsville 7-Eleven on Sheriff Road.
One lottery ticket later, Williams was a multi-millionaire.
Coincidentally, Williams purchased the winning ticket with money he won from a previously purchased ticket.
“I just sat there stuck, I mean, I couldn’t believe it,” Maurice said. “I had to get my head straight.”
Maurice soon called his mother about the great news. He says mom is now destined for a new house.
In case you're wondering, Maurice played the $5,000,000 LUXE scratch-off game which has two grand prizes remaining.