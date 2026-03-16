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An old set of losing lottery numbers turns into $4 million for one Silver Spring couple

Mega Millions
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Amy Sancetta/AP
Johnny Maroun sells Mega Million lottery tickets to a customer at the family's Marathon service station in Moreland Hills, Ohio on Wednesday, March 28, 2012. With a massive multi-state lottery jackpot up for grabs in Friday's drawing, plenty of folks are fantasizing how to spend the money. But doing it the right way ó protecting your riches, your identity and your sanity ó takes some thought and planning. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Mega Millions
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SILVER SPRING, Md. — What happens when you pick a combination of lottery numbers and don't win?

Well, try them another day — duh!

That's what one couple in Silver Spring did prior to the March 10 Mega Millions drawing.

And ... let's just say their gamble paid off.

This time the same set of previously unsuccessful numbers turned out to be worth a cool $4 million.

“Something about the numbers the Lottery machine gave us just felt right,” one half of the lucky couple told Maryland Lottery officials. “Our hearts were beating so fast when we realized how much we won.”

For those wondering, a Mega Millions ticket costs five bucks, which makes for a pretty big profit margin if you win.

This particular ticket was purchased at the Giant Food on New Hampshire Avenue.

The anonymous Montgomery County couple says they plan to use their newly found fortune on a house.

As for how the total winnings added up to $4 million, the Lottery explains it this way...

"A second-tier prize, which has a base prize of $1 million, but each $5 Mega Millions ticket has its own multiplier, which increases non-jackpot prizes by a factor of at least 2. In their case, the multiplier was 4X, boosting the win to $4 million."

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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