July 4th fireworks display at Baltimore's Inner Harbor has been canceled for 2021

VW Pics/UIG via Getty Images
Fireworks shooting off of barge during New Years Eve celebration at Baltimore&#39;s Inner Harbor. The Constellation is seen in the middle.The location is Baltimore, Maryland, USA. (Photo by: Edwin Remsburg/VW Pics via Getty Images)
Posted at 12:11 PM, May 11, 2021
BALTIMORE — The fireworks display at Baltimore's Inner Harbor for the Fourth of July has been canceled for 2021.

On Tuesday morning during the Downtown Download virtual event hosted by the Downtown Baltimore Partnership, the Office of Promotion & The Arts announced this years fireworks display has been canceled.

They are hoping for a return of fireworks displays in the Inner Harbor by New Years Eve.

