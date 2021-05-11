July 4th fireworks display at Baltimore's Inner Harbor has been canceled for 2021

BALTIMORE — The fireworks display at Baltimore's Inner Harbor for the Fourth of July has been canceled for 2021.
On Tuesday morning during the Downtown Download virtual event hosted by the Downtown Baltimore Partnership, the Office of Promotion & The Arts announced this years fireworks display has been canceled.
They are hoping for a return of fireworks displays in the Inner Harbor by New Years Eve.
On this morning's #DowntownDownload, @promoandarts let us know there won't be fireworks this 4th of July but fingers are crossed for New Year's Eve. pic.twitter.com/ANxe0jez9k— Downtown Baltimore (@DowntownBalt) May 11, 2021