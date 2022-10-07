Maryland Court of Appeals hears arguments on early counting of mail-in ballots

The highest court in the state heard arguments over whether mail-in ballots can be counted early.

With no decision yet, counties are left in limbo as the current ruling from the Montgomery County Circuit Court already allows local boards of elections to begin counting mail-in ballots, though many voters have likely not yet received them yet.

When asked about that today, the lawyer for the State Board of Elections said, that's because the primary election was held so late, and the issues counting mail-in ballots delayed the entire calendar for the general election.

Normally, he said, the mail-in ballots would've been sent out earlier.

The heart of the State Board of Elections' argument to have the Court of Appeals keep the decision from the Circuit Court in place, was that this is an emergency that was not foreseen and could the state could potentially miss statutory deadlines following the general election, in getting elected officials into their new roles.

Their lawyer argued that the remedy they found for this emergency was "narrowly tailored" and that the Circuit Court was right in granting it's petition.

The appellant, Republican gubernatorial nominee Dan Cox, argued, through his legal team, that the statute that allows the Court to grant this kind of remedy is unconstitutional.

His lawyer said in briefs, oral arguments and rebuttal, that this statue "blurs the lines" when it comes to separation of the branches of government.

They added that this wasn't an emergency, because the Maryland State Board of Elections could have, and did, foresee this issue and should've have come up with other solutions to it, rather than seeking this remedy in the Court.

It is unclear when the Court of Appeals will rule in this case.

Dan Cox is expected to give a press conference this afternoon.