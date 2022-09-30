Watch Now

Mail-in Ballot court battle not over yet

Maryland Court of Appeals to hear arguments for the court on Friday, October 7th
Baltimore City mail-in ballots.jpeg
Abby Isaacs
Posted at 4:07 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 16:07:42-04

A Court of Appeals will hear arguments from both gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox and the Maryland State Board of Elections on the counting of mail-in ballots issue next Friday, October 7th at 10am.

This comes a week after a circuit court judge ruled in favor of the SBE's petition requesting the mail-in ballots to be counted earlier and just one day after a Court of Special Appeals judge denied Cox's request for a stay.

Chief Judge Matthew Fader has ordered that both sides file their briefs by next Tuesday, October 4 and any reply briefs be filed by next Thursday, October 6 at noon.

