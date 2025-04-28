23 Maryland schools recognized for supporting military families and students

Nearly 2 dozen Maryland Public Schools are being honored with the Purple Star Designation.
Manor View Elementary and Pershing Hill Elementary, both in Anne Arundel County, are among the 23 schools on the list.
“Students whose families serve our nation in the military have a distinct set of needs and require differentiated support to be able to Belong, Grow, and Succeed,” Superintendent of Schools Dr. Mark Bedell said. “I continue to be incredibly proud of the ways in which our schools, particularly in the Meade cluster, support these students.
The program started in 2024 as a way for the Maryland State Department of Education to recognize schools that support the unique needs of military dependents.
“Our Purple Star Schools are shining examples of compassion in action,” said Dr. Carey M. Wright, State Superintendent of Schools. “These school communities open their hearts to military-connected students and families, offering not just support, but a true sense of belonging. We celebrate their commitment and the difference they make every single day.”
Here is the full list of the 2025-2027 Purple Star Schools in Maryland:
- Anne Arundel County Public Schools
- Manor View Elementary, Pershing Hill Elementary
Calvert County Public Schools
- Beach Elementary, Calvert Elementary, Calvert High School, Calvert Career & Technology Academy, Northern High School, Northern Middle School, Patuxent Appeal Elementary Campus, Plum Point Elementary, St. Leonard Elementary, Windy Hill Elementary
- Charles County Public Schools
- Indian Head Elementary School
- Frederick County Public Schools
- West Frederick Middle School, Whittier Elementary
- Howard County Public School System
- Bollman Bridge Elementary, West Friendship Elementary
- Montgomery County Public Schools
- Glen Haven Elementary
- Prince George’s County Public Schools
- Imagine Andrews Public Charter School, Stephen Decatur Middle School
- St. Mary’s County Public Schools
- Leonardtown High School, Hollywood Elementary, Leonardtown Elementary
The schools will be recognized at Tuesday's State Board of Education meeting.
Maryland is one of 43 states to take part in this initiative. To earn the Purple Star Designation, the schools must have a dedicated military liaison, provide accessible digital resources, offer a student-led transition program, and ensure staff are trained to meet the unique needs of military families.