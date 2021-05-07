Watch
Man shot while walking in Glen Burnie on Thursday night

Posted at 11:09 AM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 11:09:09-04

GLEN BURNIE, md. — Police are investigating after a man was shot in Glen Burnie on Thursday night.

Around 7:30 p.m., a 48-year-old man was shot in the 100 block of Faywood Court. While walking through the parking lot, two men in a silver or gray SUV asked the victim to walk up to the car.

The man declined and continued walking away when he was shot by one of the suspects.

The men drove away onto B&A Boulevard towards Furnace Branch Road. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he is expected to survive.

Northern District detectives are investigating and ask anyone with information to contact 410-222-6155 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

