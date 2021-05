BALTIMORE, md. — A 19-year-old man was shot multiple times in the upper body while in the 6000 block of Lanette Road.

The shooting occurred just before 10:30 p.m. on Friday night.

He was taken to a local hospital.

Police are investigating.

Anyone who may have information about the incident or the individuals who committed the crime is asked to contact police by calling 410-307-2020. Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.