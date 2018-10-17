Baltimore Police are investigating two Tuesday night shootings.

Northwest District officers responded to the 3900 block of Boarman Avenue for a reported shooting around 7:33 p.m. On the scene, they found a 37-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the hand. He was later taken to an area hospital for treatment.

At 10:24 p.m., Northern district officers were called to investigate a shooting in the 2500 block of Cylburn Avenue. There they found an adult man with gunshot wounds. He was later taken to an area hospital for treatment.

This caps a violent Tuesday as the city suffers from several shootings.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department’s Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP to your smartphone or text a tip to 443-902-4824.