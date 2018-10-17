Several violent shootings plague Baltimore City on Tuesday

BALTIMORE, Md. - Baltimore Police are investigating several shooting incidents that happened in Baltimore City on Tuesday.

Officials report five separate shootings with three homicides and six people wounded.

6:21 p.m.

Police were dispatched to the scene of the 1100 block of North Carey Street for a shooting that left a 52-year-old man seriously injured.

Due to the nature of the man's injuries, homicide detectives took control of the investigation.

Medics arrived at the scene and transported the man to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

2:37 p.m.

Patrol officers heard gunshot noises from the 1800 block of West Fayette Street and later found a man with gunshot wounds to his body.

The man was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

12:11 p.m.

Officers were called to the 2400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for a reported shooting.

At the scene, officers found three men suffering from gunshot wounds.

They say the 35 and 37-year-old had injuries to their lower bodies. And the 29-year-old suffered injuries to his torso.

Officials report that the men were transported to area hospitals for treatment. Moments after arriving at the hospital, the 29-year-old was pronounced dead after succumbing to his torso wound.

Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting.

9:04 a.m.

Police called to the 2900 block of Westwood Avenue for a reported shooting found a 21-year-old man and 18-year-old woman with gunshot wounds.

An investigation revealed that the shooting victims were inside of a car when an unknown shooter approached them and opened fire.

The man and the woman were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

1:40 a.m.

Officers responded to the 5300 block of Cordelia Avenue when they found a 69-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her lower body.

A few moments later at 3:13 a.m. a 36-year-old walk-in shooting victim entered a Baltimore County hospital suffering from a gunshot wound to his back.

Investigators were able to determine that both shooting victims were shot in the 5300 block of Cordelia Avenue.

THE INTERACTIVE MAP BELOW SHOWS TUESDAY'S SHOOTINGS:

*Red: Homicides

*Blue: Non-fatal

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Citywide Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2221.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP to your smartphone or text a tip to 443-902-4824.