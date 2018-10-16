Man shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Franklin Square neighborhood

WMAR Staff
4:52 PM, Oct 16, 2018
BALTIMORE - A man was shot and killed in Baltimore's Franklin Square neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, Baltimore Police said.

Patrol officers heard gunshots coming from the 1800 block of W. Fayette Street at about 2:37 p.m. Shortly thereafter, police found a man with gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information can call 410-396-2100, or text 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 

The homicide occurred roughly two hours after three people were shot, one fatally, in the Penn North neighborhood Tuesday.

