Man shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Franklin Square neighborhood
WMAR Staff
4:52 PM, Oct 16, 2018
BALTIMORE - A man was shot and killed in Baltimore's Franklin Square neighborhood Tuesday afternoon, Baltimore Police said.
Patrol officers heard gunshots coming from the 1800 block of W. Fayette Street at about 2:37 p.m. Shortly thereafter, police found a man with gunshot wounds to his body. He was taken to an area hospital where he died of his injuries.
Homicide detectives are investigating. Anyone with information can call 410-396-2100, or text 443-902-4824, or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.