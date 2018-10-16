Two injured, one killed after midday shooting in Baltimore's Penn North neighborhood

BALTIMORE - Three people have been shot in the middle of the day in Baltimore's Penn North neighborhood, Baltimore Police told WMAR 2 News reporter Brian Kuebler.

Police responded to the 2400 block of Pennsylvania Ave just after 12:10 p.m. and found three men injured, one shot in the foot, one shot in the calf, and a third man shot in the torso.

All three victims were taken to a hospital in the area and the 29-year-old man shot in the torso died from his injuries. The other two victims are 35 and 37 years old.

Kuebler described a scene in which evidence cone markers were strewn about the street, and what looks like a bloody towel was visible on the sidewalk. "No Shoot Zone" is spray painted on the sidewalk on each corner of the intersection. People in the neighborhood said shots were heard around noon.

Police have not released the names of the men shot and have not released any additional details at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Homicide detectives, at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit a tip by downloading the Baltimore Police Department’s mobile APP to your smartphone or text a tip to 443-902-4824.