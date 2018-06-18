Following deadly weekend, another person shot, killed in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Police are investigating another homicide in the city after someone died early Monday morning.

The shooting was in the 2200 block of Eutaw Place around 1:30 a.m. When police got to the scene they found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

The man was taken to a hospital in the area where he later died.

This homicide follows yet another deadly weekend in the city where skeletal remains were found, multiple shootings were reported, and a man was stabbed to death.

