Following deadly weekend, another person shot, killed in Baltimore

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Police are investigating another homicide in the city after someone died early Monday morning.
The shooting was in the 2200 block of Eutaw Place around 1:30 a.m. When police got to the scene they found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body.
The man was taken to a hospital in the area where he later died.
This homicide follows yet another deadly weekend in the city where skeletal remains were found, multiple shootings were reported, and a man was stabbed to death.
